The Press asked York people what lessons can be learned from 2022 - and what their hopes and fears are for 2023. Here’s what Paul Wordsworth of charity York City of Sanctuary had to say

What was good about 2022?

A heart-warming rally of 1,000 people packing St. Helen's Square, York in March, to declare that Ukrainian refugees are welcome here.

The demonstration of that when many local people opened up their homes as hosts to provide hospitality and friendship to more than 300 Ukrainians who have come to the city since April.

What was bad about 2022?

The increasing rhetoric from the Government denigrating and demonising non-Ukrainian refugees, who were also fleeing war or persecution. The widespread adoption of the incorrect term ' illegal asylum seeker' by the media, in disregard and defiance of refugees rights under international law to which the UK is a founder signatory.

What lessons are to be learned from 2022?

That the generosity of many people and the desire to help their neighbours in distress, whatever their nationality, is an antidote to the cruel and inhumane treatment of the Government's hostile environment policy.

Do you feel optimistic for 2023?

These are seriously difficult times. I do not lose hope or faith that one day our public assets which sustain UK society will no longer be starved of resources and stripped for private profit. Will it be in 2023? The sooner the better.

What do you hope for in 2023?

An end to the war in Ukraine, Syria, and Yemen, and the overthrow of the Taliban in Afghanistan. That the gap between rich and poor in the UK will lessen.

Is it all wishful thinking? They are all humanly possible if the will is there. 'Aye, there's the rub', as the bard once wrote.