POLICE officers in North Yorkshire used force more often last year than they did before the pandemic, new figures show.

But, North Yorkshire Police officers said that the figures in this research are "experimental."

Home Office data shows the number of incidents in which North Yorkshire Police used force rose 87 per cent to 6,793 in the year to March, from 3,629 in 2019-2020 – the year before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of the incidents last year, 192 resulted in the subject being injured.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said that the Home Office makes it clear that its figures for 2019 – 20 are experimental and do not give a complete picture of the total number of incidents involving police use of force in England and Wales.

The police spokesperson said: "The Home Office also highlights that the statistics are likely to increase in future years as recording practices continue to improve across police forces. This should be taken into account when comparing the two sets of figures.

“This is the case in North Yorkshire where improvements in data recording and oversight of our use of our powers, accounts in the most part, for the increase in the recorded statistics for our use of force. However, there is no doubt that we have seen an increase in aggression towards the police since 2019 that may account for a proportion of the increase.

"The use of compliant handcuffing will also account for a large percentage of the recorded incidents. This is where a person may be placed in handcuffs for safety reasons, but may not show aggression, for example when being transported by car or while officers carry out a search.

“The police are charged with maintaining order and keeping people safe. Unfortunately we sometimes encounter violent, aggressive or dangerous people and we may need to use force to protect the public and ourselves.

"It is vital that our use of these powers is lawful, justified and proportionate and as extra reassurance for members of the public, we are building on our scrutiny and oversight to ensure that additional processes are in place for the monitoring, governance, and external scrutiny of our use of force.”

Across England and Wales, 608,000 use of force incidents were recorded in 2021-22, up from 492,000 in 2019-20.

Across the country, 79 per cent of incidents involved restraining the subject – such and handcuffing or forcing them to the ground – with restraint tactics being used 6,250 times in North Yorkshire.

The data shows men aged 18 to 34 are by far the most likely to be subject to police force nationally – 2,993 incidents in North Yorkshire involved people who fell into this category.