A knifeman who took his weapon to a popular tourist site in the centre of York has been given a suspended prison sentence.

It was Daniel Lee Storey’s fourth conviction for carrying a knife in public and he had served at least one prison sentence for them, York Magistrates' Court heard.

On November 16, the 31-year-old was outside York Minster close to the cathedral’s West Front when he again had a knife with him in public.

Antony Farrell, prosecuting, said Storey himself contacted police to tell them where he was, and the weapon he had with him.

Storey, of Garth Terrace, Clifton, pleaded guilty to carrying a blade in public.

Because he had a previous conviction for carrying a knife in public, magistrates had to lock him up for at least six months by law unless they found there were exceptional circumstances that justified suspending the sentence.

Defence solicitor Emily Calman said Storey had mental health issues and these had prompted him to behave as he had.

She claimed these were “exceptional circumstances”.

Magistrates said it was a difficult case. They passed an eight-month prison sentence but suspended it for 18 months on condition Storey doesn’t commit any more offences and does 20 days’ rehabilitative activities. Storey must also pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Ms Calman said of Storey’s actions outside York Minster: “This was a cry for help.”

At the time, he was having difficulties with his mental health, but had been unable to get the medication he believed he required for his psychiatric illness.

He had struggled with mental health problems for a “very long time”.

On November 16, he had felt that the only way he could get help was to get himself arrested by committing an offence.

“He wasn’t receiving the appropriate medication at the time,” she told magistrates. “You may think that is why he was behaving as he did.”

Storey hadn’t brandished the knife and had fully co-operated with the police when they responded to his call.

“The exceptional circumstances with regard to this case are that no threats were made, he has called the police himself and he has got himself arrested,” said the defence solicitor.

Storey had not offended since November 16. He now had no issues with his medication.

“He has made sure this is something that won't happen again,” she said.

Storey’s previous convictions of having a knife in public had all happened in 2016.

Magistrates warned him that he would have to serve the prison sentence if he didn’t obey the probation service and carry out the rehabilitative activities.

They said he had a poor record for co-operating with the probation service and urged him to change that.