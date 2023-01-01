A York fashion designer is now making special clothes to keep dogs dry.

The 25-year-old, who grew up in Escrick, launched BillowK9 in February this years.

And now Josephine Roberts plans to extend her clothing range after a successful year, selling the clothes at events and markets around Yorkshire and the Manchester area.

Dewsbury-born Josephine came to York aged 7 and attended Fulford Secondary School and then York College, gaining an Extended Diploma in Art & Design.

She then studied Fashion Design and Marketing at Northumbria University Newcastle, where she learnt about clothing design, manufacturing and marketing.

Josephine said: “This has been invaluable and helped me no end.”

It led to her winning a scholarship with the TU clothing company.

Josephine continued: “It went amazing, I designed a sell-out collection for them. But in the end, I realised that working in the corporate industry wasn’t for me. As I knew I wanted to make my own creative path.

“Before creating my Dog wear brand BillowK9, I actually started selling my own clothing designs for women. And I was getting a few successes from this.

“But when I started doing markets, the doggie drying products quickly took off, and I had to make the decision to put my clothing aside.”

Josephine says her love of dogs helped her notice a gap in the market for high-quality dog drying products.

“This led to me developing my own patterns for dog robes and setting up as a small-scale manufacturer. I started small at local markets; these were a great way to get my product out in front of customers and get my name out there!

“It was (and still is) useful to be able to demonstrate the robes and show how well they fit onto a dog.”

Furthermore, the clothes avoid using plastics where possible, making them sustainable and they avoid Velcro which loses its stick and becomes useless.

Using a fixed breastplate instead and tying straps give a far longer lifespan.

Fitted drying robes also allow dogs to get dry in the car on the way home, rather than them rubbing themselves on your sofa.

Josephine says social media also helps sell her products, with her receiving a constant stream of pictures featuring happy pups in her wares.

Running BillowK9 is Josephine’s full-time job, though she does some freelance seamstress work.

“I’m very proud of my main business. It’s hard work but is very fulfilling.”

In the New Year, Josephine will be launching 2-in-1 waterproof drying robes, featuring an inner lining of towel and waterproof outer shell.

She added: “They are perfect to use on rainy days out to keep pups dry but also double up as a fitted towel. I am also releasing a limited run of new colours throughout the spring and summer months so keep an eye out!”