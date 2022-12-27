The Press asked York people what lessons can be learned from 2022 - and what their hopes and fears are for next year. Here’s what York ‘green’ architect Phil Bixby had to say

Since the start of my career as an architect I’ve tried to design for sustainability – the first house I designed and built was at the 1986 Energy World village in Milton Keynes.

At the closing developers’ event the question left hanging was “how can we make energy efficiency SEXY” - house-buyers then preferred the extra garage you could see to the extra insulation you couldn’t.

Well, recent events and the trajectory of energy prices in 2022 took energy efficiency rapidly through ‘sexy’ and into ‘painfully, desperately urgent’.

Most of the briefs I now get include ‘and we’d like to make our home easier and cheaper to keep warm’. I’m happy that this is now common, if regretful that it took thirty-odd years to happen.

During a period where much has felt out of my control - war overseas, political changes in the UK - I have been on trying to focus on where I can at least hope to create change. Alongside a lot of design work to make buildings more sustainable, I’ve been putting all available time into taking forward the public vision for York Central which came out of the My York Central public engagement, which Helen Graham and I designed and facilitated in 2018.

York Central Co-Owned – YoCo – is now established as a legal entity and has the momentum of a growing membership behind the Community Plan for York Central which was developed last winter. We’ve worked up positive proposals this year – around learning and economic development – which we’re aiming to take further in 2023.

Cities, like people, run mostly on habit; the shape of our infrastructure encourages this, and we repeatedly do what we’ve done before because change is often accompanied by conflict.

Our first Low Traffic Neighbourhood has been controversial, and when city centres guru Bill Grimsey visited and suggested demolishing a chunk of York alongside the river there was an audible gasp. The draft Local Plan - still incomplete - seems designed to steer inevitable and often harmful change, rather than create a better place.

As we’ve drifted back to business as usual after the pandemic, we need a bold vision for the city, and broader participation in shaping it. We can no longer simply snipe at our councillors – we need to engage with them in spelling out a way forward.

The year ahead looks like being tough - turbulent and full of uncertainty. I hope we can - locally - focus on what we can creatively do, rather than bemoan what we can’t.

Devolution may bring decision-making closer, but I believe we need to look closer still to the neighbourhoods in which we live and the networks of people which enable our city to function. It’s here that we can shape ideas which might make a better future.