A BOYFRIEND engaged in the “rough and tumble” of a relationship by knocking his girlfriend to the ground with a single blow to the head in public, York magistrates heard.

They saw a video of the moment John Christopher Brown, 23, suddenly hit out when the couple were together in a pub in the early hours of July 14.

CCTV footage shown to the court shows Brown finishing off his drink while eyewitnesses go to the aid of his girlfriend.

He then helps her to her feet before being escorted out of the bar.

Magistrates banned Brown from drinking any alcohol for the entire festive period and for many weeks of 2023.

Defence solicitor Brian Nuttney said of the couple: “They have a rough and tumble relationship and it was within that context he went to do this.

"He accepts he was excessively aggressive, and he accepts he was wrong on that night.”

Since the assault, Brown had changed his ways, said the solicitor.

The court was told the incident happened in Mojo bar in Harrogate town centre at 4am on July 14.

Brown, of Avenue Place, Harrogate, pleaded guilty to assault.

Magistrates told him that they were only letting him keep his freedom because he had pleaded guilty and shown “significant remorse”.

They made him subject to a two-year community order as a direct alternative to custody.

Brown must wear an alcohol abstinence tag for 120 days and do 60 days’ rehabilitative activities as part of the order.

He must also pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The magistrates did not order him to pay the woman compensation after Antony Farrell, for the CPS, said there was no request for a restraining order barring Brown from contacting the woman and did not ask for her to be compensated.

Mr Nuttney said the couple had been together for two years and were still together.

Since the incident in the Mojo bar, Brown had had a “lot of time to talk it through with his partner".

He now understood that behaviour such as he had shown had no place in relationships.

Brown had a visual impairment that made it difficult for him to pick up the signals people give off in different circumstances and that may have contributed to what happened.

He had childhood problems that had meant he had got specialist education.

He did want to change his ways and had already taken steps to do so.