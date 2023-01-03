Transport expert Prof Tony May of York Civic Trust says the people of York need to be fully involved in decisions on the future of York Central

In the autumn, a new temporary car park appeared behind York Railway Station, which means that work on the York Central ‘teardrop’ site has now started in earnest.

Almost as large as the city centre, York Central offers the potential for a new cultural centre, the largest public square in York, up to 2,500 new homes and a hub for government in the North.

The York Central Partnership, which oversees this major development, has recently produced a new community engagement strategy.

But it focuses solely on informing and inviting feedback.

Best practice in community engagement involves three further levels: involvement, collaboration and empowerment.

Involvement includes workshops to discuss problems and solutions. Collaboration envisages partnership working and co-creation. Empowerment places the decisions in the hands of citizens and stakeholders.

None of these three is part of the Partnership’s strategy.

Yet involvement and collaboration have already been applied in the successful, locally based, ‘MyYorkCentral’ initiative, which produced an alternative blueprint for York Central.

A first indication of the Partnership’s new engagement strategy has come with the current consultation on proposals for the Government Hub building and Museum Square, which ends on December 31.

The consultation sets out what is proposed, and asks for suggestions as to what people would like to see. But some of the material it presents is misleading, in ways which are not immediately apparent.

One image from the Partnership’s consultation purports to show the view from the station to the new Museum Square, which will become part of the largest public square in the city. Not a single vehicle is in sight.

Yet the roadway through the middle of the Square is the main access to the city centre through Marble Arch.

The Partnership’s own consultants predict that the shops and restaurants in Cinder Street, to the west, will have as much traffic as Gillygate; that as many vehicles will pass through Museum Square as currently use St Leonard’s Place; and that traffic controls in the Marble Arch tunnel will result in a continuous queue of traffic through the Square, stretching half way to Water End in the peaks.

Getting from the station to the National Railway Museum will be equivalent to crossing from Bootham Bar to Exhibition Square.

Museum Square cannot be designed without considering the impact of traffic.

Possible solutions have been on the table for several years, but appear to have been ignored.

They will continue to be ignored if decisions on individual spaces and buildings are now made without considering the wider context.

Unless this happens, Museum Square is unlikely to be, as the Partnership’s consultation claims, 'sympathetic to local character and a visitor experience in its own right'.

The last year has shown that York Central – its new communities, its public parks and its commercial areas – can only become a successful and integral part of our city if citizens and local communities are empowered to be part of the development.

The council needs to ensure that this happens.