York is finally to receive another ‘bouldering’ indoor climbing centre in the Spring.

The development follows Pure Bouldering Ltd receiving planning approval at its second attempt from City of York Council.

The venture promises to create the equivalent of ten full-time jobs. It will be their second such operation.

The Huddersfield-based company, which operates as Freeklime, plans to create the centre on Unit 16, Kettlestring Lane, York. There will also be parking for 9 cars and a cycle rack.

It first applied last November to covert an empty building that previously contained a glazing manufacturer.

However, in February, the city council refused the plans says the scheme had “inadequate parking space” which would lead to potential for “excessive on street parking giving rise to congestion to other road users.”

The company submitted fresh plans in April, featuring changes such as a revised internal layout, highways statement and travel plan.

A council report said: “The proposal seeks to develop the interior of the unit with a series of climbing courses with a small café and changing area. The climbing courses are used to develop skills in rock climbing in a controlled internal environment without the need for ropes or other specialist equipment as a recreational activity.”

Furthermore, Pure Bouldering Ltd was the only company who showed interest in taking over the premises as its external layout and lack of parking space would deter any future industrial use. The simulated rock climbing was inappropriate for town centres and York has a healthy supply of similar units due to new premises being built in the south-east of the city.

To overcome the parking issues, Pure Bouldering Ltd submitted a draft Sustainable Travel Plan highlighting how it would encourage access by cycle or foot. It said a Travel Plan Co-ordinator would be employed to publicise walking routes, cycling and also public transport opportunities amongst staff as well as regular customers, in addition to promoting car sharing.

The report continued: “The Co-Ordinator would be responsible for undertaking regular surveys of staff and users in conjunction with the Highway Authority in order to ensure that car use is minimised and the plan can be conditioned as part of any planning permission.”

Pure Bouldering Ltd also told the council that whilst there is significant parking pressure in the area during the day, it was at its busiest in outside the normal working day, and daytime parking can be managed through the travel plan.

Therefore, council planning staff said the proposal was acceptable in planning terms and approval was recommended.

Freeklime director Chris Whitehead told the Press: “It’s exciting to get going. This will be our second operation after Huddersfield. We hope to open in March-April 2023.”