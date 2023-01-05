The Press asked York people what lessons can be learned from 2022 - and what their hopes and fears are for 2023. Here is what Lord Mayor Cllr David Carr had to say

It hardly goes without saying that 2022 has been a momentous year. From the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II and the accession of King Charles III to the most significant war in Europe since 1945, events of global historical importance seem to have come bowling along at bewildering speed.

It was also the year, in May, that I was given the immense honour of being appointed the Rt Hon Lord Mayor of York together with my wife, Lynda, as Lady Mayoress.

The traditional ceremony took place back in the restored Guildhall with people attending in person rather than by remote video link as had been the case during the Covid pandemic.

With the rest of the civic party, Sheriff Suzie Mercer and Consort Rebecca Murphy, we were immediately plunged into a dizzying catch-up of civic events post-Covid plus the additional celebrations of the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in June and the Commemoration at York Minster of Her Majesty’s sad death in September.

Then came the Proclamation from the Mansion House of the new King, Charles III, and to crown it all (no pun intended), the visit of the new King to York on 9th November.

To be Lord Mayor and to welcome the new Monarch to York in the centuries-old tradition at Micklegate Bar on that fine early November morning was, for me and the rest of the civic party, a once-in-a lifetime occasion.

But we should not let this tradition and pageantry, most welcome though it is, take our attention away from the very real problems of the soaring price of energy and the general cost of living crisis which are affecting all too many of York’s residents and businesses.

And as we look around the world, these are not the only problems. The war in Ukraine looks set to be a long one and has all the potential to drag in neighbouring countries, most countries are suffering economic difficulties, and the geopolitical situation seems to be regressing to a small number of power blocs again.

On top of all that, we are witnessing the rapid decline of other species of life on the planet and the catastrophic fall in insect numbers, upon which all life on the planet, including our own, ultimately depends. Unless that situation is reversed, it will dwarf all of our other problems.

It all seems to add up to our living through a pivotal period of great change.

They say that history doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes, and historians might look back on the 2020s as they do on the 1920s; a period of excess before a bleak reckoning.

But I don’t think so. I am confident a new generation of political leaders will soon emerge, especially in the western liberal democracies; no ‘charisma’ or ‘inspiration’ please (we know where that gets us), just qualities of quiet competence, determination and fairness to resolve these huge issues and the ability to articulate clearly to the public what needs to be done and why.

And so on that note of cautious optimism, I wish everyone a Happy New Year.”