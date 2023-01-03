In year of political turmoil, where better to reflect on it than in an independent York gallery called The Art of Protest.

Tucked away at 11 Walmgate, the gallery features a range of political figures, plus much other art in its various forms.

Director Craig Humble founded the business in 2017. Craig studied art at Jacob Kramer College in Leeds before 15 years in the art world representing artists.

Craig recognises art as a powerful tool, to engage and communicate ideas, even if you might not agree with them.

“If Michaelangelo was alive today, he would be working for Saatchi and Saatchi and the biggest marketing companies,” he said.

“Visual culture is about having a conversation with people.”

And that conversation is more open, rather than in earlier times when certain groups decided what was good and bad art and what could be displayed.

Craig will also highlight excluded groups too, such as blacks, women, Jews and gays and combinations thereof.

He explained: “This gallery is about showing art of our lifetime. Landscape painting was a great art of protest in the 18th century. It’s now become a touchstone of place. We don’t look at the art, we look at the place.”

Even a traditional Turner painting was controversial in its day.

But these days we can be so busy, we cannot see what is in front of us with our eyes, as shown by what appears to be a bag of Wotsits.

Craig said: “We are so familiar with the brand, we don’t see the word. We won’t see what is in front of us.”

Other artworks featuring Pepsi and Coke perform a similar trick.

But it is the artist WeFail who might most attract political animals, with the Art of Protest the only UK gallery stocking his art.

Based in the North-West, where he works in social media, WeFail attracted notoriety for his pictures featuring Boris Johnson and fellow ministers ‘clapping’ during the lockdown, whilst dripping in blood, amid other works.

Despite it being decades since she left office, Margaret Thatcher still arouses artistic passion.

And though our shortest-serving PM ever, Liz Truss was still around long enough for targeting.

Craig said: “The tradition of satire from Hogath to Spitting Image is to engage with politics. WeFail isn’t partisan. He engages with all leaders. There’s Tony Blair as much as Trump and Farage. He’s done things with Starmer.”

“Cultural engagement is not so much about coming up with a solution, but raising the issues to make us look. Then we might see what is in front of our face.”

The gallery also features art from Africa, South America and elsewhere.

Either way, whatever your interest and opinion, Craig encourages you to call in, see what is before you and to think for yourself.

