Hundreds of homes in York have been sitting empty for more than six months, amid a housing crisis which has left scores of people across England trapped in temporary accommodation.

Campaign group Action on Empty Homes called the latest figures "shocking", after they revealed long-term empties across the country have risen to the highest level in a decade outside of the coronavirus pandemic.

Data from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities shows at least 762 homes liable for council tax in York had been unoccupied for at least six months at the most recent count in October.

It meant the number of homes gathering dust for at least half a year has increased by 18 per cent from 645 in 2021, and more than tripled compared to 169 in 2012.

The properties deemed long-term empty were among a total of 2,521 vacant homes counted in York in October.

Owners of properties which have lain empty for two years or more can be charged an extra 100 per cent council tax on top of their bill.

Separate DLUHC figures show 51 York households were in temporary accommodation at the end of June.

And between April and June, ​195 York households were entitled to support after becoming homeless or being put at risk of homelessness.

A DLUHC spokesperson said the Government is "taking action to get empty homes back into use" and added that the number of long-term empty homes is lower than when records began in 2004.

They said: "The Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill gives councils power to apply the 100 per cent council tax premium on properties left empty after a year, rather than the current two years. This will provide local leaders with additional flexibility to help address the impacts of empty homes."

Earlier this month (December) The Press reported how owners of second homes in York were set to see their council tax double after councillors unanimously agreed to the 100 per cent premium.

Tax bills for second home owners would double as soon as legislation has been implemented in Westminster, said a spokesperson for the Lib Dem party, which proposed the change.

Lib Dem Cllr Tony Fisher said the considerable number of second homes in York was 'undoubtedly' adding to the issue of access to affordable housing.

“York cannot afford to have large numbers of homes lying empty and unoccupied for most of the year, when there are many people in need of housing," he said.

The Press approached City of York Council for comment on the most recent empty homes figure.

Across England some 248,600 vacant homes had been lying empty for six months or more.

Chris Bailey, national campaign manager for Action on Empty Homes, said: "After more than a decade of intense housing crisis it is shocking to see long-term empty homes in England rise to 250,000 – another 11,000 more wasted empties, while nearly 100,000 families are trapped in temporary accommodation, costing the nation over £1.5 billion pounds a year."