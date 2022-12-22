A WOMAN had to be treated in hospital after she was attacked by a man outside a taxi rank in a town near York.

The incident happened between 2.45am and 3am at the Market Place taxi rank in Selby on Sunday December 11.

The woman, who is aged in her 30s and from the local area, was by herself when she was pushed to the ground by an unknown man.

She suffered a broken wrist and was later treated in hospital.

North Yorkshire Police enquires have yet to identify the suspect or another man he was with at the time.

It is possible the incident stemmed from a dispute over a taxi, police officers said.

Witnesses or anyone who can help to identify the suspect are urged to come forward as soon as possible.

If you can help, please email Neal.Mackleston@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Neal Mackleston.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote police reference number: 12220219707 when providing details.