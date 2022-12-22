ANGLERS caught fishing illegally have been ordered to hand over a total of £18,766 in a week.

The Environment Agency prosecuted 57 people in a week for catching or attempting to catch fish without a licence.

They were spotting operating at waters across Yorkshire and the North-East including near York.

Some of those prosecuted were caught fishing during the close season for coarse fishing when fishing is forbidden.

Paul Caygill, Environment Agency fisheries enforcement officer, said: “We’re continuing to see offenders receive significant fines for fishing illegally and, as these cases demonstrate, we will pursue offenders through the courts and won’t hesitate to take enforcement action where laws are broken.

“All anglers need a valid rod licence. The money raised through the sales of rod licences is re-invested back into the sport and illegal fishing undermines the Environment Agency’s efforts to make fishing sustainable.

"Anyone found fishing illegally may face prosecution and a fine of up to £2,500.

“Our fisheries enforcement officers routinely carry out licence checks, and we urge anyone with information about illegal fishing to contact us on 0800 807060.”

All the prosecutions, regardless of where the offence was committed, were dealt with at Humber Magistrates Court in a single week. The offences took place on different dates earlier this year.

The Agency said 57 anglers were convicted of fishing without a licence.

Some were also charged with fishing during the close season for coarse fish, which runs from March 15 to June 15 inclusive.

Anyone aged 13 or over who is fishing in a river, stream, drain, canal or still water such as a lake needs a fishing licence.

The Environment Agency carries out enforcement work all year round and is supported by partners including the police and the Angling Trust. Fisheries enforcement work is intelligence-led, targeting known hot-spots and where illegal fishing is reported.

A one-day licence currently costs £6 and an annual licence costs £30. There are reductions for certain groups of people and anglers aged 13 to 16 can get a junior licence for free. They are available from www.gov.uk/get-a-fishing-licence or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386 between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.

Around £25 million is raised annually through fishing licences. The money is spent on stocking waters with half a million fish and improving rivers and fisheries for anglers and the wider environment.

The close season enables fish to spawn without interruption and helps to protect vulnerable species. It also provides an opportunity for the Environment Agency with other organisations to carry out projects to enhance habitats that are vital for improving fish stocks and monitor spawning populations of barbel and chub.