Words by Catherine Turnbull

Last time I dined in The Grand York’s fine dining restaurant Hudson’s several years ago, it was all about beige and Edwardian wood panelling with an air of formality and linen tablecloths. Now, the oak panelling contrasts with airy blueprint murals and pendant lights hang from a deep blue ceiling, with industrial ironwork nodding to railway heritage and sofa-style banquettes and cushions softening the experience.

Head chef Ahmed Abdalla (Image: The Grand York)

Legacy is instantly about warmth and hospitality. Emma greets us in a striking red evening gown and glides us to a table where the eight-course menu comes with a note wishing us a wonderful evening. Whilst many chefs stay in the kitchen or make a brief appearance after service, head chef Ahmed Abdalla welcomes us with a personal introduction to the dishes to come, as vintage sommelier and restaurant manager Derek Scaithe hands us a flute of sparkling English wine.

Ahmed is keen to tell us of his excitement in cooking the menu he’s spent months creating – sourcing the best food from northern producers and being inspired by the legacy of the pioneers who made York the grand city it is. After stints at Skosh in York, Yorebridge House in Wensleydale and the Swinton Estate near Masham, he did some ‘work experience’ at 5 star Restaurant Hywel Jones by Lucknam Park and Whatley Manor’s restaurant, The Dining Room in Wiltshire, before taking his place at Legacy. He’s found bounty in abundance locally. During the winter months he’ll do a reboot with seasonal ingredients such as scallops, beetroot and venison, he tells us.

He brings us three generous canapés – a soft Lindisfarne oyster dressed with a salty sour vinaigrette of ginger and shallots cradled in a porcelain shell - a cone filled with smoked cod roe cream and a tartlet with ham hock and pea with pickle and gherkins.

We start on the eight courses proper with a pillowy parkerhouse roll with two butters – cultured and goats herb – and Jersey Royal velouté – oak smoked cheddar adds peaty richness to a bowl of pure comfort and joy. I have no idea how the chef cooks the magical waxy potatoes and Derek says it’s top secret. A chicken skin on top is as intricate as a doily.

A BBQ langoustine split in three with a ravioli is followed by a satisfying earthy celeriac with black garlic and truffle. Delicate halibut with a luxurious creamy mousseline sauce with mussels and crisp spikes of cauliflower is topped with salty caviar. A trio of lamb from Kirkby Malzeard in Nidderdale pairs with turnip and courgette and a jug of rich juice.

Thankfully puddings are light as we’ve been so well fed. A light fruit compote of Annabel’s strawberries from Garforth is sharpened with chamomile and lavender. The Grand honey pannacotta and ice cream with yuzu and elderflower is a great finish.

Then, in an extra course, we are offered a trio of British cheese with a sliver of honeycomb from the hotel’s rooftop beehive. The comb is carved at the table in one of several showstopping moments during the evening. Those who opt for coffee or tea have a plate of fruit jelly, fudge and a madeleine to follow.

All the while Derek serves and describes wine with each course, whilst Emma and Antonio pop over with some of the plates. Legacy is a glamorous and delicious addition to the hotel and the city’s food scene that is doing memory of the city pioneers proud. And yes, we did have a wonderful evening.

Legacy is perfect for a very special occasion – the menu is £120 a person, with a classical wine flight at £60 and prestige at £90.

thegrandyork.co.uk/legacy