UKRAINIAN children who fled to York to escape the war in their own country have been given a bit of Christmas cheer, thanks to the generosity of customers at a York furniture store.

Customers at Dunelm in Clifton Moor bought Christmas gifts as part of the store’s ‘Delivering Joy’ Christmas campaign.

The store had a Christmas tree with tags on detailing who gifts were needed for and why.

Altogether, customers bought 450 gifts, which the store has distributed in time for Christmas.

Those who received gifts included the children of York's Ukraine Sunflowers Kids Club – as well as other children at three York primary schools, older people with no relatives, children at a women’s shelter, and more.

It is the third year in succession the York store has taken part in the ‘Delivering Joy’ appeal.

But this year in particular the appeal has been particularly successful as the cost of living crisis prompted people to be more generous than ever, said the store’s team leader in charge of community events, Steve Tyler.

Last year about 200 gifts were collected – this year it has more than doubled.

“People’s generosity has been amazing!” Steve said.

Rebecca Russell of charity York City of Sanctuary, who suggested some of the toys could be given to Ukrainian children facing their first Christmas away from home, said the children had been ‘overwhelmed’ by the presents.

“This is their first Chtistmas since coming to the UK and York, without a lot of their family members,” Rebecca said. “We wanted to do something to at least try to make it a bit special for them!”