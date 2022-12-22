PATIENTS are having to wait almost seven weeks for a routine appointment at a York GP surgery – but the delay is considerably less than the 12-week wait they faced back in June.

Managers at Haxby and Wigginton surgery told a concerned councillor that they hoped to get the wait down to four weeks by February, but warned: “The system is very fragile and prolonged clinical sickness or resignations along with winter pressures would result in these waiting times increasing.

"We are trying to protect this through locum GP support when sickness arises and offering additional appointments through Nimbuscare," said Deputy General Manager Nicole Zannikos and GP Partner Dr Drew Bradman in a letter to Haxby & Wigginton councillor Andrew Hollyer.

But they revealed that waiting times had already increased in the previous week because of an approximate 20 per cent increase in demand, following the rise of Strep A and coverage it was receiving in the media.

"This highlights the vulnerability of capacity vs demand in primary care,' they said.

They revealed there were also similarly long waits for appointment’s at Haxby Group’s other York surgeries: Gale Farm in Acomb, The Old Forge in Poppleton, New Earswick and Huntington.

Cllr Hollyer, who raised his concerns with the surgery after receiving complaints from the public, said today that whilst waiting times were on a downward trend to about 7 weeks at the end of November, this was still far too long for residents to have to wait, and far longer than the average wait across the country.

"Long waits lead to significant extra worry and stress being placed on patients and their families and, sadly, poorer outcomes through missed and delayed diagnoses," he said.

"We are concerned about how this downward trend can be sustained over winter, which always see extra pressures on local health services, along with the recent impact of Strep A."

Fellow councillor Ed Pearson said there was 'huge respect and admiration' for health service staff and a 'deep debt of gratitude' for their efforts during the pandemic and since.

"However, the national funding formula means that surgeries in places like Haxby and Wigginton, which have an older patient base, lose out compared to places with more younger people, who tend to visit GPs less frequently," he said.

"It’s time local GPs were given the resources they need to be able to ensure residents get the service they deserve.”

The news comes a day after The Press revealed that another Haxby Group surgery, at Stockton on the Forest, had closed temporarily because it hadn't been able to recruit enough reception staff.

Prof Mike Holmes, GP Partner and Chief Executive Medical Officer of Haxby Group, said the York health, care and voluntary sector were working collaboratively to care for all patients together.

"When GP surgeries are bursting with urgent cases, our collaborative working across the city is second to none and we have been nationally recognised for this," he said.

"I am so proud that we are able to support each other like this, sensibly and innovatively, building on solid relationships.

"Despite operating under tremendous, unprecedented pressures, we are surrounded by committed staff who go above and beyond the call of duty every single day.

"York’s health and care community has a vision for the future and a desire to continue to do our utmost to make the health, care and voluntary system work and deliver care for patients.

"We are all optimistic about the future and determined that we will never stop trying to deliver the highest quality healthcare – from what I see locally, with the right support, we are in a good position to translate optimism into reality."