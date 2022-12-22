A popular chocolate box has been withdrawn in the run-up to Christmas.

Cadbury's Milk Tray boxes purchased before November 2 are susceptible to a "food quality issue", a spokesman for the confectionery company has said.

One unlucky chocaholic from Mile Oak said: "We had one gifted and the chocolates taste of chemicals.

"They genuinely taste horrific, like bleach.

"Most people won't open the trays until Christmas, which mean the majority of people won't notice for at least a week."

Mondelez, who own Cadbury's, have withdrawn two variants of the chocolate box - which is incredibly popular in the run-up to Christmas.

They fear that over several months the packaging can affect the taste of the chocolates.

A Mondelez spokesman said: "We have taken the decision to withdraw Milk Tray 180g & 360g products from retailers in the UK with immediate effect.

"This is due to a food quality issue, whereby we have identified that the cardboard packaging is in some instances not performing as it should.

“While there is no food safety concern, we believe that withdrawing the product is the right thing.

"We are committed to producing and selling only the best quality products, and regretfully on this occasion we have not met our own high standards. "

"Please rest assured that other Milk Tray formats (specifically 78g and 530g products) are not affected by this packaging issue, nor any other Mondelez products.”