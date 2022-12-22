A MAN suffered minor injuries and had his wallet stolen during a robbery in York city centre.

The incident happened in Bootham at around 11.50am on Wednesday (December 21).

During the incident the victim's wallet was stolen - and they also fell to the ground and suffered minor injuries.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"The suspect is described as a white male, aged in his 30s with a pale and gaunt complexion. He was wearing a camouflage jacket and a dark beanie hat. He left the area on a bicycle."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Christopher.Downie@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1446 Downie.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220225158 when passing on information.