POLICE in North Yorkshire are celebrating a 'paw-some' recruit as a new force dog has joined the ranks.

North Yorkshire Police are "delighted" to introduce their latest licensed pair of dog handler, PC Joshua Hunsley and his talented partner, Rhun.

Josh recently joined the specialist dog team and was successfully licensed with Rhun on December 7.

Rhun is a one year old German Shepherd dog - and his name means ‘Great almighty’ in Welsh.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Rhun is a general purpose dog which means he is multiskilled and can do anything from finding missing people to tracking down criminals and property. He can also search buildings and attend public order incidents.

"We wish this fantastic pair every success and look forward to keeping you updated with their crime-fighting."

Rhun celebrates his new role with North Yorkshire Police (Image: North Yorkshire Police)