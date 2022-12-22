A MAN has been assaulted by a group of teenagers outside the McDonalds restaurant in York city centre.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened in Blake Street at 8pm on Tuesday.

"The man sustained injuries to his ear and one teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm," said a spokesperson.

"The same teenager was also arrested on suspicion of assault and assaulting an emergency worker."

They said officers were requesting the public’s assistance in helping to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident - in particular anyone who witnessed the incident or might have camera footage that could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information should email Robert.Oliver@northyorkshire.police.uk, or phone 101, select option 2, and ask for Robert Oliver.

Alternatively, anyone wishing to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 12220224863.