A ROAD in York is closed following a two-car crash in the area earlier today.

North Yorkshire Police officers are on the scene in Sutton Road, Wigginton, after the crash.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Sutton Road near Wigginton is currently closed between Corban Lane and Goose Lane due to a two-vehicle collision.

"We are on the scene, please avoid the area if at all possible."

More on this as we get it.