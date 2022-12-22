A NUMBER of temporary traffic restrictions are set to be put in place in York in the New Year.

Electricity grid work will be carried out in Hull Road from Tuesday January 3 until Friday March 3 2023.

Electrical connection work will take place in Dauby Lane, Elvington, between Tuesday January 3 and Monday January 16.

In Link Road, telecom maintenance work will be carried out between 9.30am and 3.30pm on Wednesday January 4.

Remember to keep these in mind when travelling around the city at the start of 2023.