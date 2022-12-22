The spinoff of Our Yorkshire Farm, Beyond The Yorkshire Farm: Reuben & Clive, on Channel 5 has finished its first season.

The show followed the father and son duo as they left their Yorkshire Farm and began their digging business venture together.

Joined by Reuben's girlfriend Sarah and best friend Tom, the young trio learned the ropes of running a business.

Throughout its three episodes, the group were met with struggles and hard work as they overcome some of their biggest tasks yet.

But now that Beyond The Yorkshire Farm has ended, many fans are left wondering if the father and son will be returning to screens.

Will there be another series of Beyond The Yorkshire Farm: Reuben & Clive?





It seems the purpose of the show was to be a limited series, giving fans an inside look at the young businessman's ventures.

The current state of the show has not yet been renewed for another season.

But Channel 5 has shared that the Owen family is already working on new projects.

As they shared in a statement with the Express: "Further information on future Owen Family projects [will] be revealed in due course."

So although they may not be another season for Rebeun and Clive, fans can expect to see more projects from the Owen family.

Is Our Yorkshire Farm coming back?





The Owen family's first show on Channel 5 gave the public an insight into the lives of the family as they lived in the dales and worked on their farm.

The children experienced a unique childhood while mum, Amanda became known as the Yorkshire Shepherdess.

But Our Yorkshire Farm has not been on screens for a while now, after news that Amanda and Clive were splitting after 21 years of marriage.

Now there are signs that the family documentary will not be returning, with news that Amanda will be starring in a new project soon.