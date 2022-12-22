I was pleased to see the report in The Press (December 20) about the increase in allowances for councillors on City of York Council.

I attended the meeting and was disappointed there was no reference to the annual increase they are also receiving.

I noted the comments from a councillor saying they do not want to go back to the days when it was only those with time and wealth who were councillors.

I would like to point out, that over the last 40 years I know of, this wasn’t the case.

I joined as a councillor at a time when we didn’t receive a remuneration anywhere near worth doing the job for. We also had to take unpaid time off work, as meetings were in the daytime, and received a pitiful allowance.

If we had to travel to meetings, such as at the county council, we got a travel allowance but, very different from nowadays, we HAD to attend meetings otherwise there was no allowance.

We did it out of loyalty to our residents and the privilege of helping them and helping to advance the city. Now it is a well paid job and is outside the working hours of permanent employment.

Life is so much different now. You have a full time job plus this huge allowance - what an attraction that must be.

Brian Watson, Beckfield Lane, York