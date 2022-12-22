Harrogate Borough Council has made some minor changes to waste and recycling collection days this festive period.
This year, there will only be changes the week commencing Monday 26 December…
- Monday 26 December will be collected Tuesday 27 December
- Tuesday 27 December will be collected Wednesday 28 December
- Wednesday 28 December will be collected Thursday 29 December
- Thursday 29 December will be collected Friday 30 December
- Friday 30 December will be collected Saturday 31 December
Collections will return to normal on Monday 2 January. Anyone who is unsure can check on the In My Area section of the borough council’s website at https://secure.harrogate.gov.uk/inmyarea.
During the festive period, more waste is produced than at any other time of year and a lot of it can be recycled or reused. Residents can visit http://www.harrogate.gov.uk/bins.../christmas-recycling to find out what can be recycled.
Anyone employing an individual or business to remove waste from their property or business have a responsibility to ensure they dispose of it legitimately.
The easiest way to do this is to check they have a waste carriers licence (Upper Tier). This can be done on the Environment Agency's website or by calling 0370 850 6506. The council advise asking for a receipt documenting the waste that was taken, by who and at what cost.
More information about fly-tipping is available on the council’s website.
York and North Yo0rkshire details have already been announced.
