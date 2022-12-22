Harrogate Borough Council has made some minor changes to waste and recycling collection days this festive period.

This year, there will only be changes the week commencing Monday 26 December…

Monday 26 December will be collected Tuesday 27 December

Tuesday 27 December will be collected Wednesday 28 December

Wednesday 28 December will be collected Thursday 29 December

Thursday 29 December will be collected Friday 30 December

Friday 30 December will be collected Saturday 31 December

Collections will return to normal on Monday 2 January. Anyone who is unsure can check on the In My Area section of the borough council’s website at https://secure.harrogate.gov.uk/inmyarea.

During the festive period, more waste is produced than at any other time of year and a lot of it can be recycled or reused. Residents can visit http://www.harrogate.gov.uk/bins.../christmas-recycling to find out what can be recycled.

Anyone employing an individual or business to remove waste from their property or business have a responsibility to ensure they dispose of it legitimately.

The easiest way to do this is to check they have a waste carriers licence (Upper Tier). This can be done on the Environment Agency's website or by calling 0370 850 6506. The council advise asking for a receipt documenting the waste that was taken, by who and at what cost.

More information about fly-tipping is available on the council’s website.

York and North Yo0rkshire details have already been announced.