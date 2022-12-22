RESIDENTS in two York villages are urged to tell North Yorkshire Police about their experiences of anti-social behaviour.

Haxby and Wigginton Liberal-Democrat Councillors say that "after a significant increase in anti-social behaviour, culminating in two arrests following a stabbing in November, the Police have responded to local councillors' calls for more attention" to ASB in the two villages.

In recent weeks, councillors have met with the Police and a range of residents, community groups and businesses, have joined walkabouts with PCSOs, and have met 'designing out crime' officers to look at how ASB hot-spots could be made less conducive to ASB, through for example CCTV or better lighting.

Now, North Yorkshire Police has launched an online survey as the latest part of a plan to tackle ASB and is aimed at improving the their knowledge of the issues that local people are experiencing.

Haxby and Wigginton Lib Dem Councillor Andrew Hollyer said: "Our huge thanks to our PCSO and the Police for their efforts recently, we've noticed a real step up in attention being given to Haxby and Wigginton and we hope we can continue to build on this positive working to make sure our villages are safe and welcoming for everyone.

"We need as many people as possible to complete the survey so that the Police are fully aware of the issues and so can produce the best plan to tackle them."

Cllr Hollyer urges people to continue to report issues using 101, or the online reporting form.

The survey can also be found here.