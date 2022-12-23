As the most wonderful day of the year approaches, supermarkets in York will be altering their opening times to give their staff a well-deserved break.

If you're planning a big festive feast or you need to dash to the shops for a last-minute purchase, it's worth bearing in mind, supermarkets including Asda, Aldi and Tesco will be changing their opening times.

We've broken down all the major supermarket opening times near you during the Christmas period so that you don't get caught out.

Supermarket opening times over Christmas in York

Asda Christmas opening hours  

  • Christmas Eve: 6am - 7pm
  • Christmas Day: Closed
  • Boxing Day: 9am-6pm
  • New Year's Eve: 6am - 7pm
  • New Year's Day: 10am-4pm

Check your local store opening times via the website

Waitrose Christmas opening hours  

  • Christmas Eve: 8am - 7pm
  • Christmas Day: Closed
  • Boxing Day: Closed
  • New Year's Eve: 8am - 6pm
  • New Year's Day: Closed

Check your local store opening times via the website

Tesco Christmas opening hours  

  • Christmas Eve: 12am - 6pm
  • Christmas Day: Closed
  • Boxing Day: 9am-6pm
  • New Year's Eve: 7am-6pm
  • New Year's Day: Closed

Check your local store opening times via the website

Morrisons Christmas opening hours  

  • Christmas Eve: 6am - 6pm
  • Christmas Day: Closed
  • Boxing Day: 9am-6pm
  • New Year's Eve: 7am-7pm
  • New Year's Day: 10am-4pm

Check your local store opening times via the website

Aldi Christmas opening hours  

  • Christmas Eve: 7am - 6pm
  • Christmas Day: Closed
  • Boxing Day: Closed
  • New Year's Eve: 8am - 6pm
  • New Year's Day: Closed

Check your local store opening times via the website

Lidl Christmas opening hours  

Check your local store opening times via the website

  • Christmas Eve: 7am - 7pm
  • Christmas Day: Closed
  • Boxing Day: 10am-4pm
  • New Year's Eve: 8am - 8pm
  • New Year's Day: Closed