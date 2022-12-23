As the most wonderful day of the year approaches, supermarkets in York will be altering their opening times to give their staff a well-deserved break.
If you're planning a big festive feast or you need to dash to the shops for a last-minute purchase, it's worth bearing in mind, supermarkets including Asda, Aldi and Tesco will be changing their opening times.
We've broken down all the major supermarket opening times near you during the Christmas period so that you don't get caught out.
Supermarket opening times over Christmas in York
Asda Christmas opening hours
- Christmas Eve: 6am - 7pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 9am-6pm
- New Year's Eve: 6am - 7pm
- New Year's Day: 10am-4pm
Check your local store opening times via the website.
Waitrose Christmas opening hours
- Christmas Eve: 8am - 7pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed
- New Year's Eve: 8am - 6pm
- New Year's Day: Closed
Check your local store opening times via the website.
Tesco Christmas opening hours
- Christmas Eve: 12am - 6pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 9am-6pm
- New Year's Eve: 7am-6pm
- New Year's Day: Closed
Check your local store opening times via the website.
Morrisons Christmas opening hours
- Christmas Eve: 6am - 6pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 9am-6pm
- New Year's Eve: 7am-7pm
- New Year's Day: 10am-4pm
Check your local store opening times via the website.
Aldi Christmas opening hours
- Christmas Eve: 7am - 6pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed
- New Year's Eve: 8am - 6pm
- New Year's Day: Closed
Check your local store opening times via the website.
Lidl Christmas opening hours
Check your local store opening times via the website.
- Christmas Eve: 7am - 7pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 10am-4pm
- New Year's Eve: 8am - 8pm
- New Year's Day: Closed
