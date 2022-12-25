TOP photographer Charlotte Graham is spending Christmas recuperating at her North Yorkshire home after undergoing a successful triple heart bypass operation.

Charlotte, 58, from near Malton, has told how she is probably only alive today thanks to paramedics who visited her in August after she had unknowingly suffered four heart attacks.

She said that after they gave her some treatment, including aspirin, she felt well again and didn't believe she really needed to go to hospital.

But a paramedic told her that, while he wasn't qualified to give a diagnosis, he had seen similar cases before and he would strongly recommend she let him take her to hospital.

"He was adamant I needed to go to hospital," she said.

She agreed to go, and the paramedics then stayed with her for up to five hours at York Hospital A &E before she was admitted.

"They were absolutely fantastic,"she said.

She said an ECG in hospital found no problems but then further tests, including an angiogram, showed she had diffused coronary artery disease.

The arteries were so diseased that inserting a stent was not an option and surgeons decided instead to carry out a triple heart bypass, replacing three arteries with a long, healthy artery taken from the thigh to the ankle of her right leg and another shorter section of artery taken from her chest.

Charlotte said she underwent the nine-hour operation at the Cardiothoracic Surgery department at Castle Hill Hospital in Cottingham, near Hull on November 30, and was allowed home after just six days, where she was continuing to recuperate well.

She said she was planning to return to work as a photographer in the New Year, although she would need someone to drive her and carry her heavy photographic gear around for a while.

Charlotte took to Twitter when she first fell ill in August to urge people not to ignore the sort of warning signs and symptoms she experienced before the attack- as she had done.

She tweeted: "If ever I could offer one piece of advice, it is do not ignore what your body is telling you."

She said she had been suffering from pains in her arm for a couple of months and just thought she had pulled a muscle, but then also developed chest pains and felt very tired before she eventually called 999 for an ambulance.

Charlotte has won a host of awards over the years, including Commercial Photographer of the Year and shortlisting for Photographer of the Year, and whose work regularly appears in national publications such as The Telegraph, The Times and The Observer, as well as local newspapers including The Press.