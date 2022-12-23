MEET the York twins - born almost two months early - but home for Christmas.
Bobby Mark and Milo Lewis were born seven weeks early and spent three weeks in special care in York Hospital, but are now home for Christmas.
Thanks to their parents Emily Wray and Tom Fletcher for sending in their photo and sharing their story with us today.
We're also delighted to hear from Jessica Cooper whose baby daughter Erin was due on Boxing Day but also arrived early for Christmas when she made her appearance on the December 5!
Time to meet York's new arrivals - Merry Christmas everyone!
Twins Bobby and Milo
Date of birth?
November 12
Weight?
3lb 4 and 3lb 9
Where were they born?
York Hospital
Full name of parents?
Emily Wray and Tom Fletcher
Where do you live?
York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Born seven weeks early, they spent three weeks in special care in York Hospital. Now enjoying being home with their three older siblings!
---
Skylar Sarah Drew
Baby's date of birth?
22/08/2022
Baby's weight?
8 pound 2oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parents?
Keisha Barker and William Drew
Where do you live?
Clifton
Anything unusual about the birth?
Emergency c-section
---
Erin Edna Cooper
Baby's date of birth?
05/12/2022
Baby's weight?
6lb 7oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent?
Jessica Cooper
Where do you live?
Pocklington
Anything unusual about the birth?
Erin was due on Boxing Day however Christmas for us came early when she made her appearance on the December 5! Mum and baby both well and very happy!
---
