The Press asked York people what lessons can be learned from 2022 - and what their hopes and fears are for next year. Here is what York Hospital chief executive Simon Morritt had to say

Over the past year we have again experienced sustained pressures and demands on our services.

It’s well documented that we are under severe strain across every sector of the NHS and in social care.

Our trust is no different, with several factors contributing to this and compromising our ability to manage the flow of patients through our hospitals.

We also see this pressure in our two emergency departments - since the beginning of January we have seen over 100,000 attendances in our two departments - while at the same time we are making huge efforts to tackle the backlog of patients needing planned care.

Like other NHS trusts, we are still feeling the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The national postponement of non-emergency care during the first wave means that our waiting lists have grown.

The result is that patients requiring appointments and tests are waiting longer than we would normally expect, or want, and for that I’m sorry as I do understand it can be a concerning and anxious time.

We are working hard to address the backlogs created by the pandemic, but realistically it will take some time before services fully recover.

Our clinical teams are regularly review waiting our lists to ensure that the most urgent patients seen first, and we continue to prioritise treatment for urgent and cancer referrals.

It’s understandable that people might be frustrated at the moment, so I thank them for their patience and understanding while we recover from the impact of the pandemic.

Despite this, we have achieved much. To give you an idea we have seen over 675,000 outpatient attendances, delivered over 4,800 theatre sessions, and carried out around 75,000 elective procedures.

I think this is incredible work considering the backdrop against which we are working.

Our new emergency departments are also on the horizon and are on track to deliver better facilities and much-needed space.

Our York emergency department will be the first to be completed and operational by the summer.

The multi-million pound two-storey extension includes twelve new assessment and treatment cubicles, a new children’s waiting and treatment area separate from the adult area, and a new resuscitation zone which will increase capacity significantly.

The £47 million investment to build a new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre at Scarborough is also on track to open in 2024. Both developments will undoubtedly help make a difference.

It’s difficult to know what the coming year has in store for us as we celebrate the 75th birthday of the NHS in July, although it’s certain to be another incredibly demanding and difficult year, in which we know industrial action will feature and our efforts to address waiting lists will continue.

However, I am assured that everyone working across our Trust will rise to the challenge as we have always done.

It would be remiss of me not to acknowledge and thank all our staff for their hard work and commitment.

Every one of them is working extremely hard and doing their very best to help people and keep patients safe at what is a very difficult time.

I never fail to be humbled by their efforts and I am extremely proud of every one of them.

Simon Morritt is Chief Executive of the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust