York Hospital boss Simon Morritt says he is ‘proud of every one’ of his staff for the way they have put patient care first during what has been a ‘very difficult’ year.

In an exclusive column in The Press today, Mr Morritt says York Hospital - like the rest of the NHS and the social care sector – is under ‘severe strain’.

He says hospital staff are still struggling to cope with a backlog of patients waiting for non-emergency treatment which is the legacy of the pandemic.

Accident and emergency departments in both York and Scarborough have also been under huge pressure, he says. Between them, they have dealt with more than 100,000 attendances in the last year.

In a public message of thanks to staff, he says: “Every one of them is working extremely hard and doing their very best to help people and keep patients safe at what is a very difficult time.

“I never fail to be humbled by their efforts and I am extremely proud of every one of them.”

Mr Morritt also uses his column to apologise to patients who have been facing long waits for non-emergency treatment – and says staff are making ‘huge efforts’ to tackle the backlog.

Cancer patients and other patients classed as most urgent will continue to be prioritised, he says.

“Like other NHS trusts, we are still feeling the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic,” Mr Morritt says.

“The national postponement of non-emergency care during the first wave means that our waiting lists have grown.

“The result is that patients requiring appointments and tests are waiting longer than we would normally expect, or want, and for that I’m sorry. I do understand it can be a concerning and anxious time.

“We are working hard to address the backlogs created by the pandemic, but realistically it will take some time before services fully recover.

“Our clinical teams are regularly review waiting our lists to ensure that the most urgent patients seen first, and we continue to prioritise treatment for urgent and cancer referrals."

Mr Morritt, who is also responsible for Scarborough Hospital, says there is some relief in sight for emergency care.

York’s new-look, multi-million pound A&E should be open by next summer, he says.

The two-storey extension will include twelve new assessment and treatment cubicles, a new children’s waiting and treatment area separate from the adult area, and a new resuscitation zone.

These will ‘increase capacity significantly’ and will ‘undoubtedly help make a difference’, he says.

Scarborough Hospital's new, £47 million Urgent and Emergency Care Centre, meanwhile, is due to open in 2024.

Despite the pressures, Mr Morritt stresses that hospital staff have done some ‘incredible work’ over the last year.

“We have seen over 675,000 outpatient attendances, delivered over 4,800 theatre sessions, and carried out around 75,000 elective procedures,” he says.

“I think this is incredible work considering the backdrop against which we are working.”

Nevertheless, he warns, next year is “certain to be another incredibly demanding and difficult year, in which we know industrial action will feature and our efforts to address waiting lists will continue.”

