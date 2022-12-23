Police chiefs are facing mounting pressure over claims that 20mph zones in North Yorkshire are never enforced.

Councillors from across the political spectrum in North Yorkshire have said residents deserve answers from both North Yorkshire Police and police commissioner Zoe Metcalfe.

It comes after the force and commissioner declined to answer elected community representatives’ questions over why 20mph zones are not enforced in areas such as outside schools.

Recent meetings of North Yorkshire County Council’s constituency committees have heard that while many residents want the number of 20mph zones increased or introduced across all built-up areas, 20mph zones which have been in place for 15 years had never been policed.

Councillors have said that while the force’s safety camera vans enforce 30mph restrictions, irresponsible motorists appear to be able to drive with impunity in the 20mph zones.

Earlier this year Hertfordshire’s police and crime commissioner said 20mph speed limits there would and could be enforced in the same way as higher speed roads.

When asked why North Yorkshire Police did not enforce 20mph zones, neither the force nor the commissioner denied that 20mph zones were not policed.

A police spokesperson added: “When concerns are raised by a local community about a 20mph zone, this may result in a Community Speed Watch (CSW) outcome via our speed management protocol process. This process is speed and collision data led and determines the most appropriate outcome for each complaint received.

“Anyone exceeding the speed limit whilst CSW are on deployment can be dealt with. Our roads policing officers may also be requested to conduct speed enforcement as part of their daily duties wherever it is determined necessary – again based on data.”

When asked why 20mph zones were not being enforced, Ms Metcalfe said operational policing, such as deciding where and when to enforce the law, was the chief constable’s responsibility.

She said: “I am hearing that road safety is becoming more of an issue for some communities and next year I will be holding a public accountability meeting to look, in depth, at how North Yorkshire Police are keeping our roads and communities safe.

“Speeding motorists and anti-social behaviour on our roads has always been a major concern with communities and I will continue to raise this with the chief constable to ensure that the force are taking the most appropriate action necessary.”

The county council’s executive member for highways and transport, Councillor Keane Duncan, said the authority was reviewing the most effective approach to speed limits following a request by elected community representatives for a default 20mph zone throughout their area.

He said: “We must ensure that all of our efforts, particularly when resources are tight, are focussed on saving lives and avoiding injuries.

“As part of this review, we will be formally asking the police about their approach to speed enforcement inside 20mph limits so that councillors can consider this.”