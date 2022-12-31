The Press asked York people what lessons can be learned from 2022 - and what their hopes and fears are for next year. Here is what Labour opposition leader Cllr Claire Douglas said

What has been good about 2022?

Much of the community spirit we saw during the Covid pandemic has endured and that’s been good to see.

It has also been really positive to engage with the people and organisations across different sectors. There’s a real will to do what’s best to solve some of the city’s big issues, including the low pay that makes York unaffordable to live in, the quality of housing and getting around the city efficiently and affordably.

What has been bad about 2022?

Inevitably the cost-of-living crisis is leading to problems mounting up for many residents. This, following the Covid pandemic, has led to living conditions and life chances going backwards for many. Much of life becoming harder for a lot of people is the result of national and local decisions.

In York, the ruling parties’ blue badge ban has made life much harder for many disabled residents. The whole process has been incredibly badly handled, with the council engineering a hugely divisive ‘business vs disabled people’ argument.

Labour will reverse this ban. It will also address affordability through a clean, efficient affordable movement and transport system. And it will create housing that is of good quality, and that is comfortable and affordable.

The awful death of Awaab Ishak in Rochdale has shone a light on a problem here in York we’ve been complaining about for years, that of damp and standing water in council homes. We finally now have a coroner determining that it’s not acceptable for landlords like the council to blame tenants for damp and mould problems.

A greater and greater number of York residents are struggling to cope financially. For the many faced with energy bill increases, it’s an added worry. Some living in poorly insulated homes, penalised already through having to use excessively expensive pre-payment meters, are spending up to £10 a day on energy costs.

This is fuel poverty at its worst, often leaving little or no money for other essentials, including food.

Inflation is running at round 10 per cent but those visiting supermarkets today will likely find many food staples have risen far higher than that. An equivalent food shop today is more likely 20 per cent higher than it was this time last year.

Those living on tight budgets are being forced to adapt. It could be easy to become toughened to the effects of more than a decade of austerity when it has become the norm.

(But) what we’re witnessing now is on a different scale, and there are options for the council to divert some of its resources if it really wants to help.

There is a bit of council support already, and the council has been distributing support from the government in recent months. But this barely scratches the surface of the challenge, and much more will need to be done.

Business as usual with a bit of support funding here and there won’t prevent thousands more York residents of all ages falling into poverty.

Do you feel optimistic for the year ahead?

I do believe a Labour administration that acts in the best interests of all York residents including those most in need in our city can still make a difference. An administration that follows the rules within the council constitution, does things right and uses taxpayers’ money efficiently to deliver positive benefits for everyone, not just those who live in wards with Lib Dem councillors.

We will be a movement for good that tackles the big issues we know exist in our city.

What do you hope for as we look ahead to 2023?

Obviously, I hope that our message to voters in York in May is well received and that we’ll be running the council after the elections.

There is a huge amount wrong with the way City of York Council operates, and we’re confident we can turn the ship around and have the council responding to the needs and priorities of residents once again.

If Labour does win control of the council next year, we’ll be returning to getting the basics right so that the council services residents pay for are efficient, effective and reliable.

Additionally, we will prioritise the affordability, availability, and quality of housing in our city and our ability to get around our city in an efficient, clean, and affordable way.

We will pledge to care for our environment, green spaces, and nature and provide a positive environment and conditions for good employers who pay a fair wage and look after their employees.