YORK'S Labour opposition leader has pledged that if her party wins next May's council election it will 'turn the ship around' and make sure that the council 'responds to the needs and priorities of residents once again'.

Cllr Claire Douglas said her priorities as council leader if Labour were to win power would include better, more affordable housing; a 'clean, efficient (and) affordable' transport system - and scrapping the blue badge ban.

She said a Labour administration would also take action to improve damp and mould problems in council homes - and would look at options to 'divert' some council resources to help those struggling with the cost of living.

But York's Liberal Democrat council leader Keith Aspden said Cllr Douglas should remember Labour's track record last time it was in power in the city.

"Many residents certainly do - from the botched Lendal Bridge scheme, to internal party resignations, plans to concrete over the city’s Greenbelt and failure to reach affordable homes targets," Cllr Aspden said.

In a column in The Press today, Labour leader Cllr Douglas said more and more York people were struggling to cope financially as the cost of living continued to soar and energy bills increased.

"Some living in poorly insulated homes, penalised already through having to use excessively expensive pre-payment meters, are spending up to £10 a day on energy costs," Cllr Douglas said.

"This is fuel poverty at its worst, often leaving little or no money for other essentials, including food.

"Inflation is running at round 10 per cent but those visiting supermarkets today will find many food staples have risen far higher than that."

She said it would be easy to become toughened to the effects of 'more than a decade of austerity' when this had become the norm.

"(But) what we're witnessing now is on a different scale, and there are options for the council to divert some of its resources if it really wants to help.

"There is a bit of council support already, and the council has been distributing support from the government in recent months. But this barely scratches the surface of the challenge, and much more will need to be done. Business as usual with a bit of support funding here and there won't prevent thousands more York residents of all ages falling into poverty."

Cllr Douglas said there was a 'huge amount wrong' with the way City of York Council was currently operating.

"We're confident we can turn the ship around and have the council responding to the needs and priorities of residents once again," she said.

But council leader Cllr Aspden said: "The only thing the Labour party can offer York is empty slogans and playground politics.”

He said his own Lib Dem administration, by contrast, had a record of achievement.

“The Liberal Democrat-led administration has not only rightly supported the city through the most challenging time in recent memory but also delivered on our priorities – building more affordable homes, tackling the climate crisis, delivering and safeguarding local facilities, progressing projects like York Central talked about for decades, securing major investment in the city and working tirelessly in our local communities," he said.