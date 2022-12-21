A York-based hedgehog lover has been recognised for her work in helping more than 800 hedgehogs return to the wild.

Ellen Cole has won an award for ethical business of the year from a luxury magazine, due to her efforts since 2016.

Emma started helping hedgehogs having found a hedgehog- who she named Stanley- during the day whilst driving home.

The 35-year-old said: “I had never seen a hedgehog before meeting Stanley, however I knew something was up as I knew hedgehogs were nocturnal creatures.

“Upon closer inspection, I noticed that his eyes were cloudy and that he had burns across his chest, so I intervened and drove him across to a rescue. Unfortunately, Stanley didn’t make it, it was believed he was poisoned.”

Since then, Ellen became aware that most of Yorkshire’s wildlife rescues across were run by volunteers who received no funding for their work.

Ellen continued: “I couldn’t understand why wildlife rescue work was unpaid as I assumed their work would be funded by the government.

“I felt compelled to give back, so I set up a region-wide hedgehog transport volunteer group, take a day off work once a month to volunteer at a rescue, fostering hedgehogs and hand rearing hoglets on behalf of rescues and where I can, finance hedgehog rescue work, which includes buying vital equipment such as incubators.”

Last month, Ellen, who founded her own PR, marketing and social media agency the Little Seed Group in 2017, was recognised by LUXlife, a magazine for luxury goods.

She continued: “I am pleased my business has been recognised, but I do what I do because I love hedgehogs and want future generations to enjoy watching them in their native habitats as much as I do.

“Supporting hedgehog work makes a huge difference, however, many rescues rarely get support from the business community and I think it is hugely important that we help them to support our British Wild Hedgehogs.”

Hedgehogs are at risk from parasites in the slugs and snails they eat, so Emma suggests people and businesses provide food all year round by creating hedgehog feeding stations in gardens and around business premises.

In 2023, Ellen plans to increase her hedgehog work further by launching a hedgehog education CIC to teach others how to look after wild hedgehogs in their garden and community areas.

It all adds to other activism from Emma, who has dyslexia and has since 2020 given talks at 114 public events on dyslexia in the workplace.

She also works with organisations and groups across the UK to improve the rights of disabled people.

And in business, Ellen was recognised by Business Insider in 2021 as one of the UK’s top social media professionals, through her use of social media marketing to increase sales.

For more information on Ellen and her business, visit: www.littleseedgroup.co.uk