A RESIDENTIAL street in York was closed today to allow for the latest repairs to a burst water main.

Contractors shut Grange Street near its junction with Fulford Road so they could dig up the street and locate and repair the burst.

One of the contractors told a passerby at lunchtime that the work was the first of four burst mains they were scheduled to repair in York today.

The city has been hit by a series of mains bursts in recent days, many of which are related to the lengthy cold snap and its sudden replacement by milder weather.

Both the A64 and Wigginton Road in York were closed temporarily following bursts at the weekend.