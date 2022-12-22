Huntington councillors have hit out after a 970-home ‘garden village’ was given the go-ahead.

Cllr Chris Cullwick, chairman of City of York Council’s Planning Committee A, said: “This decision is not a surprise. The land, like other green areas across the city, was put into the Local Plan by the Conservative-led Council in 2018 to meet the Government requirements for housing allocations for our city. The application was agreed by the Planning Committee a year ago.”

The Lib-Dem councillor added: “The Government had made clear that if the housing numbers they demanded were not met they would send in civil servants to designate the necessary land.”

Cllr Keith Orrell (Lib-Dem) said: “It is very disappointing that after nearly five years our Local Plan has not been agreed by Government when it required that we submit the Plan by May 2018.

“Until the Plan is in force developers will continue to make applications for land that is not in the Plan meaning that no green areas around York are safe from development.”

However, Strensall Ward councillor Tony Fisher (Lib-Dem) has rejected a link between approval and York having no adopted Local Plan.

Cllr Fisher commented: “I was [Planning Committee] Chair at the time the application was considered by City of York Council in November 2021, when the committee resolved not to oppose the application at appeal as the land, although in the Green Belt, was an allocated site for housing in the Local Plan.

“However, there were some highways and other aspects that officers wanted the inspector to determine as these had still not been agreed with the developers.”

He added: “In my opinion, the Inspector’s decision to approve the application was not affected in any way by the Local Plan not having been adopted.

“The committee was clear that the principle of development for housing on this site was established and the Local Plan was at an advanced stage, the inspectors having commenced their work and public hearings having commenced.

“Had the applicants not rushed to appeal, it is quite likely that the Planning Committee itself would have approved the application long before now, subject to the remaining issues being satisfactorily resolved. None of these were really relevant to the Local Plan.”

But York Outer MP Julian Sturdy said: “"The message following this appeal and other recent planning applications across the city is that York desperately needs a formally adopted Local Plan.

“The Secretary of State references the draft Local Plan extensively in his appeal decision and it is clear that it is already being used heavily as a terms of reference by the Inspectorate for appeals.”

The Conservative MP added: “It is time to finally get the Local Plan over the line so residents have the reassurance of clear guidance rather than the current planning lottery."