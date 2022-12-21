THE Big Christmas Concert in York has been hailed a success after three sellout gigs.

Alistair Griffin, who front's the Christmas extravaganza, recently scored a number 5 hit with a track co-penned with BeeGee Robin Gibb, and hosted three shows at St Michael Le Belfrey Church next to York Minster on December 9, 10 and 17.

Also performing was rising star Maggie Wakeling, 17, from Heworth.

Lockwood Brass kicked off the show before Alistair, the concerts creator, took to the stage for an acoustic Christmas set mixing traditional carols with Christmas hits from Chris Rea to George Michael.

Alistair Griffin on stage at St Michael Lle Belfrey Church in York (Image: Alistair Griffin)

Special moments included a harmonized version of O Holy Night and We’re Walking In The Air set to a stunning light show in the medieval church.

Maggie was next up accompanied by a band with a mix of jazzy Christmas numbers.

The teenager sparkled in a black jumpsuit giving a powerful performance of Underneath The Tree by Kelly Clarkson.

Rising star Maggie Wakeling, 17, from Heworth (Image: Alistair Griffin)

As the mulled wine flowed concert goers were treated to a game of giant pass the parcel with four giant baubles circulating the venue to Mike Oldfields classic ‘In Duci Dubilo’ with the star prize when the music stopped, a Terry’s Chocolate Orange.

With concert goers now fully in the Christmas spirit prizes were handed out for the best Christmas fancy dress and most elaborate Christmas jumper in the form of mini oscars adorned with Santa hats.

The finale saw Alistair and his band back on stage to play Christmas rock and pop classics.

With the crowd now dancing in the aisles a spontaneous Christmas conga broke out snaking around the church as the band played Wizard, Slade, Greg Lake and more.

The audience got involved in the Big Christmas Concert (Image: Alistair Griffin)

With arms linked for the final song the crowd swayed and sang along to The Fairytale of New York. In true Pogues style when the band finished playing they howled out for more and a spontaneous encore of Sweet Christmas Time, a festive twist on the popular Neil Diamond song followed.

Reflecting on the three sell out shows Alistair said: “As you can imagine producing pop up music concerts in the centre of York at this time of year presents it’s challenges but my team have risen to the occasion and so have all the people who attended.

"It’s been a fantastic set of shows. We’re already on with planning next year and look forward to seeing everyone again for some more magical nights of music.”