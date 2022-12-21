A YORK woman has been arrested by a policing team on retail crime patrols in a North Yorkshire town after she was caught stealing from a shop.

The incident happened at an outdoor clothing store in Newborough in Scarborough at around midday on Tuesday (December 20).

Acting on suspicions, a PCSO stopped a man and woman who were walking along Waterhouse Lane at 12.22pm.

The man ran away but the PCSO detained the woman and seized items of clothing that were believed to have been stolen.

Officers from the Community Impact Team, who are carrying out Operation Carol retail crime and reassurance patrols in Scarborough town centre in the run-up to Christmas, quickly arrived to carry out the arrest.

The 27-year-old woman was taken into custody for questioning and later charged with theft from a shop.

She was bailed with conditions to appear at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday January 9 2023, at 10am.

Enquiries are ongoing both in Scarborough and York to trace the man.

The investigation is being supported by British Transport Police covering Scarborough and York train stations and local bus operators.

PC Kirsty Masters, the Scarborough town centre beat manager, said: “We know that retail crime causes a great of upset, disruption and loss to our business community, especially at a busy time of year like Christmas.

“Under Operation Carol, we’re working closely with retailers and playing an active role in the town’s Shopwatch scheme. This provides quick, two-way communication and a faster police response to deal with shop theft incidents and anti-social behaviour issues.

“This latest arrest and charge, and the ongoing investigation into the suspected accomplice, shows our determination to target suspected offenders.

“It also sends out a clear message to shoplifters for York or elsewhere that they will be locked-up if they come to Scarborough.”

Also appearing at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on January 9 are a 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both from Scarborough, for shop theft charges relating to an incident at a store on on St Thomas Street on Saturday December 17.

They were spotted by shop staff leaving the store with goods without paying and they were arrested nearby by officers.