Redrow says it’s ‘garden village’ of 970 homes will take ten years to create.

The developer says the 164-acre project will be “true to the original garden village concept outlined by Sir Ebenezer Howard.”

A wide variety of 1,2,3,4 and 5-bed homes, 30% of them affordable, are promised, plus village amenities including a school and shop, located around tree-lined avenues. There would be green spaces and a country park.

Redrow says it will look to submit a reserved matters planning application in 2023, which will include a detailed phasing plan to show how the scheme and major infrastructure will be delivered.

Redrow Yorkshire’s land and planning director, Traci Moore, said: “This decision is a huge milestone and this development will be a real flagship for the division.

“Redrow has several major garden village developments underway, including the outstanding example at Woodford Garden Village in Cheshire, which has been created in line with our placemaking principles.

“Our garden villages combine a wide range of meticulously designed, quality homes with opportunities for leisure, recreation and play and our development in York will be no different. It will be a highly desirable place to live.”

The energy efficient home will be built in phases and the scheme is expected to take around 10 years.