York Jobcentre reports a busy 2022 in helping people into work, as city dole queues continue to shorten.

Figures released this month shows a claimant count in York of 2,440, including 455 18-24s.

Over the past year, this amounted to a drop of 19 per cent, or 585 overall, or 975 (down 25%) since 2010.

For 18-24s, the drop was 75 (14%) over the year of 415 (48%) since 2010.

In Ryedale, numbers dropped 20% or 140 to 570 over the year and by 55 or 9% since 2010.

Some 70 of them were aged 18-24, down 5 or 7% over the year, and down 105 or 60% since 2010.

In Selby, the claimant count of 1,225 was down 205 or 14% over the year or down 185 or 13% since 2010.

Some 195 were aged 18-24, down 30 (13%) on the year, and down 180 (48%) since 2010.

The Claimant Count includes those on JobSeekers Allowance, or those who are seeking work on Universal Credit.

York JobCentre reports successful monthly speed interview events for sectors such as retail, hospitality, care, warehousing and admin.

Employers taking part included Tesco, The Grand Hotel, Make Care Matter, Gear4Music and Pavers. They interviewed customers face-to-face for a maximum of ten minutes. The aim is to encourage employers to simplify their recruitment processes and even offer on-the-spot jobs.

At a recent event in November, 68 customers took part, three-quarters of whom moved forward to the next stage in the recruitment process. Employers praised the quality of applicants attending.

The jobcentre reports further progress in encouraging employers to consider over-50s. Digital inclusion courses are being held, with over-50s taking part in a focus group on the barriers they face and what the jobcentre can do to help.

This has led to a weekly Older Workers Job Club starting in the New Year. It will look at CV support, transferable skills and interview preparation and also bringing employers directly into the sessions.

Last month, Barnardos came to the jobcentre to promote its vacancies and opportunities and to interview customers for jobs at the new superstore at Monks Cross Retail Park, which opened earlier this month.

York jobcentre conducted pre-sift interviews on behalf of the employer. Sara Gifford, the Deputy Store Proposition & Development Manager at Barnardos then conducted second interviews with successful candidates.

Sara said: “We would highly recommend the JCP service to other organisations”.

Locally in York - Upcoming events in the New Year