A HIGH-VALUE car has been stolen during a '2-in-1' burglary in York.

The Audi Q5, registration YS72 ONZ, was stolen when thieves burgled a home in Falsgrave Crescent in the city between 11.30pm yesterday (December 20) and 10am today (December 21).

North Yorkshire Police are currently investigating the theft - and officers are appealing for information, witnesses or any CCTV footage following the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email jack.milner2@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC268 Milner.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220225088 when passing on information.