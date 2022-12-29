SHOPLIFTING has increased in North Yorkshire as the cost of living crisis has ramped up, figures suggest.

This year, households across the country have been hit rising inflation, rising food prices and soaring energy bills.

It has been feared that the rising cost of living could lead to increased levels of shoplifting as salaries are stretched more thinly.

North Yorkshire Police recorded 1,476 shoplifting offences between April 1 and August 31 this year, a rise of 15.2 per cent compared to the same five month period last year.

However, this is still lower than the same time period in 2019, which saw 479 more offences.

Between April and August this year, just 139 (9.4 per cent) of these shoplifting crimes resulted in a charge or summons in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police said it was not possible to determine why there has been an increase in shoplifting offences without a detailed analysis of each incident and asking for each suspect's mitigation.

A North Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "We know that shoplifting has a negative impact on our local economy and community and we understand the impact it has on businesses.

"We do everything we can to investigate reports and where there is evidence that leads to identification of a suspect we will pursue action through the courts if appropriate."

Across England and Wales there was a 22 per cent rise in shoplifting offences reported to 38 police forces this year compared to last year, but a drop of 17.9 per cent compared to 2019.

The British Retail Consortium, which represents retailers in the UK, said shoplifting cost retailers £663 million in 2020-21.

Tom Ironside, BRC director of business and regulation, said police-recorded crimes do not represent the whole picture as some retail staff are reluctant to report such incidents due to "a lack of police response".

Assistant Commissioner Paul Betts, of the National Police Chiefs' Council, said: "We are conscious of concerns from business about the potential for increased shoplifting due to the cost-of-living crisis.

"We recognise the important role that policing plays in tackling offenders and supporting retailers in reducing the number of offences committed and in keeping their staff safe."

The North Yorkshire Police spokeswoman added: "Our Neighbourhood Policing Teams work with businesses to provide crime prevention advice.

"Crime officers also liaise with architects, designers, developers and local authorities to provide specialist advice on the design of new developments and refurbishments to reduce the potential.

"We also offer specialist training from our Project Servator team so that staff can spot the tell-tale signs that someone is either about to commit a crime or is planning to."

To report an incident of shoplifting, please call the police on 101. If a crime is in progress or you are being threatened, always call 999.