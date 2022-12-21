NUTCRACKERS and baubles lined the path as we drove into Murton Park with Sydney, seven, and Loui, five, for a festive day out.

We had managed to keep it a secret that we were taking them to see Santa, and once we revealed that they were meeting the big man himself, they were ecstatic!

When we reached reception we were greeted by very friendly staff who gave us a map of the site along with a word search for the kids and the lyrics to sing on Mrs Claus’s Christmas train.

We arrived an hour before our booking so that we could explore the site which included a park, an area for making reindeer food, and a stage for Murton’s Got Talent.

Unfortunately, the elves who were meant to be performing were off sick with a case of “tinselitis” much to Syd and Loui’s disappointment!

WATCH: Meeting Santa at Murton Park

We arrived early with the hope of further entertainment but we ended up with some time to kill before meeting Santa and so popped into the cafe.

The queue for the till was double the size of the queue for Santa. Thankfully we had eaten before going, and if you’re planning on visiting around midday I would recommend doing so too.

The Santa experience was excellent - the elves were interactive and the kids really got involved.

The Santa visit was unlike any other I’d seen. Santa sat on a stage and read from his list; all the boys and girls were on the nice list!

They each received Santa money to spend in the shop. The presents were good quality.

Next, we went on the train ride with Mother Christmas. This was the kids' favourite bit - even though it was only 15 minutes long! The kids were up and singing and dancing, and learning Makaton signing! They loved doing the 'elf-ercise' mini workouts.

Overall, the kids really enjoyed it.