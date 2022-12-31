2022 has been a year in which we have seen the relaxing of Covid restrictions, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, no fewer than three different Prime Ministers, a crippling cost-of-living crisis, and a wave of public sector strikes - including by nurses and paramedics.

It is also a year in which we have said farewell to many beloved and familiar figures - not least Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II herself.

The Queen passed away at Balmoral on September 8, aged 96, after a reign that lasted more than 70 years. Crowds of people gathered to mourn in front of York Minster following the announcement of her death - as they did at churches, cathedrals and other places of worship up and down the country.

News of Her Majesty's death prompted an unprecedented 10 days of national mourning, which culminated in a lying in state at Westminster Hall followed by a state funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

Her death prompted an outpouring of grief. But in York we have grieved many other well-known and much-loved local figures this year, as well.

On August 1, hundreds of people packed into York Minster to say a final farewell to one of the city’s own – broadcasting legend Harry Gration.

Harry Gration (Image: Supplied)

The former Look North presenter died suddenly on June 24 at the age of 71.

Heartfelt tributes flooded in. But none were more moving than that paid by his wife Helen at his funeral. To countless Yorkshire people, Harry had been a friend who shared their sitting room in the evening for the local news, she said. "But to us he was a husband, dad and daddy and we loved him totally."

Just two days after Harry had been laid to rest, York said farewell to another much-loved local man - hairdresser Julio Garcia.

Julio died of cancer at York Hospital on Monday July 11, with his husband and partner of 50 years, Glen Jackson, at his side. Again, tributes poured in to a 'lovely', 'kind', 'very funny' man - many from former customers.

Julio Garcia, right, with his partner Glen Jackson, left, when they retired from their Bishopthorpe Road hairdressing salon in 2015 (Image: Other)

It was standing room only at York Crematorium for Julio's funeral on August 3 as friends came from far and wide to pay their final respects to a man remembered as the 'fun, Spanish, flamenco half' of York hairdressing duo Glen and Julio. In place of solemn music, there was a rousing rendition of 'Y Viva Espana'.

Other well-known York figures we have lost this year include:

- Darrell Buttery, MBE. Mr Buttery, an inspirational teacher, historian and champion of York’s heritage, passed away at St Leonard's Hospice on Wednesday July 27, at the age of 81. He had been ill with cancer.

Darrell Buttery (Image: David Harrison)

Mr Buttery was well known to a generation of York schoolboys as the popular schoolmaster who taught English at Nunthorpe Grammar from 1974 until 1985. Paying tribute one former pupil, James Dawson, wrote: "Inspirational teachers stay with us and make our lives richer - my house is full of books as a result of his teaching.”

Mr Buttery's funeral was held at York Minster on August 30.

- Andrew Digwood. The well-known solicitor, who also served as president of the York and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, died from colon cancer after a short illness on November 6, aged just 46.

Andrew Digwood (Image: Newsquest)

Reading the eulogy during his funeral service at York Minster on November 24 Mr Digwood's friend, Cllr Ashley Mason, said: "Andrew's love of York and the city were palpable. To him it felt the city was just the right place to be."

- Sid Metcalfe. York Normandy veteran Sid passed away on November 11 - Remembrance Day - at the age of 99.

Sid Metcalfe as a young soldier (Image: Supplied)

He had been in his early 20s when the reconnaissance unit he served with as a mechanic/ driver during the war landed at Sword Beach on D-Day plus 10. He was later captured by the Germans, taken to a POW camp, and forced to labour in a copper mine, where he was seriously injured in a mine collapse. He was eventually liberated by American troops, trained as a joiner after the war, and rose to become clerk of works at the city council.

Sid's funeral was held at St Lawrence's Church, in York, on December 8. Soldiers from 34 Field Hospital at Strensall carried his flag-draped coffin into church, and after the service there was a moving rendition of the Last Post.