A CAT rescue centre in North Yorkshire has launched its annual food appeal for support through the difficult winter months.

Black Cat Rescue, run by Jackie Bower in North Duffield, has launched the appeal for food and funding as the usual steady trickle of food donations during the year has kept the cats fed. But, supplies are now running low, so Jackie is calling out for donations to support the cats in the centre.

Jackie said: "This year has been particularly difficult and several times we have run out of food completely. But, a Facebook appeal for Whiskas dry food a few weeks ago was particularly successful - and I thank everyone who responded so quickly and generously.

"What we need the most now are 'Felix Good As It Looks' sachets as these are the cats favourite."

Jackie said it's also been a "terrible" year for the number of people looking to rehome their cats.

She said: "It's soul destroying having to say you can't help because you're full on a daily basis. I always wonder what happens to the poor cats we have to turn away."

In addition to a huge increase in the cost of heating the cat sheds, December has so far cost Jackie £1,400 in veterinary bills for the three cats she is caring for.

"Only recently I was at the emergency hospital with one of the cats for x-rays and scans. Sadly the results weren't good and she ended up being put to sleep," she said.

People looking to support Jackie's appeal can send food via the Black Cat Rescue website or by supermarket delivery.

Cash donations can be made via PayPal at blackcatrescue21@yahoo.co.uk or bank transfer.

"I'd like to thank all the lovely people who continue to support me in any way they can," Jackie added.

Jackie sadly lost her husband in December 2020 - and has continued to operate the cat rescue using her own funding.

For all of her hard work supporting the cats, Jackie has been nominated for the Petplan and ADCH charity awards in the Volunteer of the Year category in the past. She was also featured in the December 2021 issue of 'Your Cat'.

If you would like to give one of the cats at the centre a new home, or make a donation to the centre, contact Jackie through the Black Cat Rescue Facebook page or call her on 07917 852631.