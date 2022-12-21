A GP surgery in a village near York has closed temporarily because it can't recruit enough reception staff.

Haxby Group says that despite its 'greatest efforts,' it can no longer provide a 'safe service' at its surgery in Stockton on the Forest, due to reception staff shortages.

It said the surgery in The Village temporarily closed from November 10 and it aimed to return to full opening hours as soon as possible.

It said: "As you will be aware, GP practices across the country are under extreme pressure. Like many, we are struggling to recruit support staff, especially to work on the reception desks.

"We must emphasise that this is a temporary measure, and we aim to return to full opening hours as soon as we have recruited and trained new staff members."

Haxby Group, which is rated 'outstanding' by the CQC watchdog, operates surgeries across York and Hull, including Haxby & Wigginton, Huntington, Gale Farm, New Earswick and the Old Forge in Poppleton.

