A headteacher and a teacher have been struck off because they unfairly helped pupils at a North Yorkshire primary school with their SAT2 assessments.

Some pupils were not given official results for English reading, writing and mathematics after an inquiry by the Standards and Testing Agency (STA) uncovered the actions of Year 6 teacher Emma Kelly and head teacher Michael Watt, a teacher professional tribunal was told.

The tribunal heard that Ms Kelly had provided children with an example of a letter they were supposed to write by themselves for a SAT2 grade and that Mr Watt had written examples on a whiteboard which he had told pupils to paraphrase and not copy when producing work they were supposed to have done by themselves.

The tribunal decided both teachers had breached official guidance on what they could and couldn’t do when pupils were doing work that would count towards their SAT2 grades.

Both denied unfairly helping pupils, but the charges against each were found proved.

In both cases, the tribunal panel decided each could have personally gained from their conduct, as “improved assessment outcomes had the potential for financial gain, enhanced reputation and career progression. The panel was of the view that it was possible this played a part in the deliberate failure to adhere to the guidance.”

Both resigned from their posts at Colburn Primary Community School in Catterick within weeks of STA revealing the outcome of its inquiry in October 2018.