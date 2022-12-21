A FIGHT involving a group of people near a taxi rank in a North Yorkshire town is being investigated by police.

North Yorkshire Police say the fight happened on Northallerton High Street between 9.15pm and 9.45pm yesterday (December 20) and involved a large group of people in the area near the taxi rank on the high street.

READ MORE: York schoolboy gets early Christmas gift thanks to well-known firm

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, officers are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen two people carrying large objects.

READ MORE: Car hits lamppost in York suburb - woman trapped inside

A police spokesman said: "Officers are aware that videos of the incident are being circulated on social media and would ask that anyone with footage makes contact with North Yorkshire Police.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email charlotte.lancaster@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Charlotte Lancaster.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220224869."