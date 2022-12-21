A PROJECT in York has collected more than five tonnes of toys to be donated to families struggling this Christmas.

The Recycle Project, a community interest company based in the city, specialises in recovering reusable goods from household waste sites across North Yorkshire.

This year, the team have managed to gather around five tonnes of unwanted toys to be donated to families that may be struggling during the difficult winter months and over the Christmas period.

With the help of Yorwaste, the team continue to give the toys to charities and organisations in the York area who will then pass them onto the families.

A spokesperson for The Recycle Project said: "Were hoping we can make a last ditch attempt to reach out to anyone in the local community who still may be in need this Christmas."

The project is open until Friday December 23 for people to collect toys.

The spokesperson added: "All we ask is if they can drop us a message through our Facebook page or give us a call instore on 01904 421894 to pre book."

Some of the toys collected by The Recycle Project (Image: UGC)

The Recycle Project was once a simple idea between friends with a vision of turning waste into opportunity. Now, just a few years later, the team helps save more than 20 tonnes of waste a month from landfill.

From lawn mowers and garden furniture to clothing and random objects, the team picks up containers from the City of York Council's tips and turns them into repurposed treasures.

Since opening it has won several contracts and has designated drop-off areas for items of all shapes and sizes that could be saved.

Meanwhile, during December Yorwaste launched its Reuse Santa appeal as it teamed up with City of York Council and North Yorkshire County Council to call upon people across York and North Yorkshire to donate their pre-loved toys and games to young people experiencing hardship this Christmas.

Last year, over 20 Transit Van loads, plus four 7.5 tonne wagon loads, of good quality, pre-loved gifts were generously donated to the Reuse Santa appeal by the local public, making Christmas a little bit brighter for hundreds of children.

James Todd, marketing executive at Yorwaste, said: “Now in its fourth year, we’re extremely proud of the work we have done and the people we have supported with our Reuse Santa appeal.

"Nothing is more satisfying than seeing great quality, pre-loved toys being passed onto people who will love them all over again. It’s the circular economy at its very best.”

Once donated at the HWRCs, the items, including puzzles and board games, to scooters, action figures and dolls, have been sorted, cleaned and distributed to hundreds of families in need through Yorwaste’s network of local organisations and charities.